Relatives are the Only Constant as CBSE Class 12 Result Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

The results for CBSE class 12th exams have been declared after much delay and uncertainty.

But despite everything, the result declaration has brought the same old feelings of being irritated with questions from everyone about the results, the fear and the paranoia.

The Twitter once again has channeled its meme game to make create jokes out of the situation and relatives with their phone calls have been the constant peg of the memes.

My prayers with all those 12th standard students jinka encounter aaj relatives karne waale hain. Vikas bhi Dubey the aur tum bhi duboge. #cbseresults2020 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile students to others about their result: pic.twitter.com/8ZnhSTFUWc — Divya Sharma :purple_heart::sparkles: (@amdivyasharma) July 13, 2020

Cbse site crashed as soon as results got out and now me waiting for results in anxiety be like #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/wbOfxiL5n9 — Astha (@ardentdreamer_) July 13, 2020

Students getting phone calls from relatives be like : pic.twitter.com/h66Q2Bq0iN — Sarthak :flag-in: (@kaun_sarthak) July 13, 2020

When CBSE declared Class 12th result

But their page is not opening pic.twitter.com/8LTZ2tRG8E — Oye Amaan (@AmaanOye) July 13, 2020

CBSE released class 12th results.

Le CBSE to Students: pic.twitter.com/9O26cR2HeX — M E H A R | احتشام مہر | (@its__mehar) July 13, 2020

12th class students rn:- pic.twitter.com/Hc1NAaqXHW — Divyam :black_heart: (@Unluckyaff) July 13, 2020

CBSE Declared their results

Meanwhile students at Cyber cafe :#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/K5Gdr2weDJ — Anshul Nagori (@AnshulNagori2) July 13, 2020

When I see toppers are also getting nervous about #cbseresults2020



Me : pic.twitter.com/glJvM77prW — super_stupid :rabbit: (@superstupid__) July 13, 2020

This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12 stands at 88.78 per cent, an increase of 5.38 % from the last year.

Meanwhile, Trivandrum has secured the top rank among the best-performing districts in the country, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to an official statement by the CBSE, a total of 11,92,961 students had appeared for Class 12 board exams this year.

Of these, 10,59,080 have cleared the 12th CBSE exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 83.40.