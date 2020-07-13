BUZZ

Relatives are the Only Constant as CBSE Class 12 Result Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

Image for representation purpose only.

This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12 stands at 88.78 percent, an increase by 5.38 % from the last year.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
The results for CBSE class 12th exams have been declared after much delay and uncertainty.

But despite everything, the result declaration has brought the same old feelings of being irritated with questions from everyone about the results, the fear and the paranoia.

The Twitter once again has channeled its meme game to make create jokes out of the situation and relatives with their phone calls have been the constant peg of the memes.

This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12 stands at 88.78 per cent, an increase of 5.38 % from the last year.

Meanwhile, Trivandrum has secured the top rank among the best-performing districts in the country, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to an official statement by the CBSE, a total of 11,92,961 students had appeared for Class 12 board exams this year.

Of these, 10,59,080 have cleared the 12th CBSE exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 83.40.

