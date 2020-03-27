Class 12 Student Slays Troll Who Called Her 'Show Off' For Donating 2.5 Lakh to Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus has not only dealt a huge blow to the health of humans, but also to the economy. In order to check the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown starting March 25. Farmers, daily wagers and small business owners are finding it difficult even to meet their daily needs.

In view of the unprecedented situation, citizens from all walks of life are coming forward in support of the aforementioned people. They are donating food, money and other useful items so that needy people don’t bear the brunt of the prevailing situation.

A class 12 student has also donated Rs 2.5 lakh to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to support the fight against the pandemic.

PM @narendramodi Sir,



I am Y. Sanskriti, a class XII student from @LancersSchool



You’re doing an exemplary work by leading from the front in the hour of crisis



I would like to donate Rs.2.5 lacs fm my savings to #PMRF to support the fight against Corona Pandemic@satyakumar_y pic.twitter.com/GogcH64wAC — Sanskriti (@xsanskriti) March 26, 2020

The student took to Twitter to share a picture of a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh. Sharing the picture, she praised the prime minister for leading from the front in the hour of crisis.

She also clarified, “this isn’t a display of wealth, but rather an attempt to inspire other capable citizens to do the same and support our country during this difficult time”.

With all due respect, this isn’t a display of wealth, but rather an attempt to inspire other capable citizens to do the same and support our country during this difficult time.



What’s more foolish? A girl aiming to help others or a man berating her for doing so? — Sanskriti (@xsanskriti) March 26, 2020

Taking a swipe at people, who accused her of flaunting her donation, she asked, “What’s more foolish? A girl aiming to help others or a man berating her for doing so?”

As soon as he posted the picture, many people heaped praise on her for the contribution. Many users asked her not to pay attention to “narrow-minded” people.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 15 people and infected more than 700 people in the country.