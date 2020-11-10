Class 2 Boy From Ahmedabad Enters Guinness Records as World’s Youngest Computer Programmer

In a rather incredible incident, a six-year-old boy based out of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has entered the Guinness World Record as the World’s Youngest Computer Programmer. Arham Om Talsania is a student of class 2. At this young age, the little genius has managed to clear the Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre.

As reported by news agency ANI, Arham entered the prestigious Guinness World Record as the World’s Youngest Computer Programmer after he cleared the Python programming language.

Speaking to the news agency, he said, “My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python.”

Revealing his journey of getting the Guinness World Record certificate, the little man states that he had got the certificate from Python at the time he was making small games. The company later asked the six-year-old to send the proof of his work. Arham met the brand’s requirement and sent them his works. After a couple of months, Python approved his work and he got the Guinness World Record certificate.

Arham attributes his success to his father, Om Talsania. His dad is a software engineer. Revealing his son’s interest in coding, Om spoke about how Arham had an interest in coding from a very young age. He also added that he taught him the basics of programming as well.

Om told ANI, “Since he was very young he was very much interested in gadgets. He used to play games on tablet devices. He also used to solve puzzles. I taught him the basics of programming and he started creating his own small games.”

Emphasising on his dreams for future, Arham said that he aspires to become a business entrepreneur one day so that he can help all in need. Elaborating upon his goal he said, “I want to be a business entrepreneur and help everyone. I want to make apps, games, and systems for coding. I also want to help the needy.”