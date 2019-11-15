Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Class 2 Girl from Gurugram Wins Doodle for Google Award for Drawing 'Walking Trees'

'When I grow up, I hope the world’s trees can walk or fly. The land could be cleared without making them die', says 7-year-old Divyanshi Singhal.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Class 2 Girl from Gurugram Wins Doodle for Google Award for Drawing 'Walking Trees'
Little Divyanshi Singhal's doodle won among a lakh entries from students of classes 1 to 10 | Image credit: Twitter/ANI

A seven-year-old girl from Gurugram has won the Doodle for Google award for for which she drew "walking trees".

Class II student Divyanshi Singhal imagined a tomorrow when trees could walk. The winning doodle was featured on Google India's homepage on November 14 which, incidentally, was Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday, also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.

Little Divyanshi said that she was inspired to draw walking trees when she saw trees being cut down.

"When I went to my grandmother's home during summer vacation, I saw that the trees were being cut down. I felt bad and thought that if trees could walk, they could escape being cut," the Delhi Public School student told news agency ANI.

This year Doodle for Google theme was, "When I grow up, I hope..."

Divyanshi's entry won from over a lakh entries from children from classes I to X across India. The jury included Chhota Bheem creator Rajiv Chilaka, YouTuber Prajakta Koli and artist Neha Sharma of Neha's Doodles fame along with a team from Google.

The doodle as well as the news of her victory have gone viral on Twitter with netizens lauding the little girl for doing what many negligent and ignorant adults refuse to even acknowledge - making attempts to combat climate change.

Yet others said the doodle reminded them of Lord of the Rings which featured walking trees called Ents.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

