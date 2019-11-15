Class 2 Girl from Gurugram Wins Doodle for Google Award for Drawing 'Walking Trees'

A seven-year-old girl from Gurugram has won the Doodle for Google award for for which she drew "walking trees".

Class II student Divyanshi Singhal imagined a tomorrow when trees could walk. The winning doodle was featured on Google India's homepage on November 14 which, incidentally, was Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday, also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.

"When I grow up, I hope the world’s trees can walk or fly. The land could be cleared without making them die,” says Divyanshi Singhal, winner of the 2019 #DoodleforGoogle contest in India.Learn more about her #GoogleDoodle titled “The Walking Tree” → https://t.co/GtjCfYmW1R pic.twitter.com/OmudPaSgyO — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) November 13, 2019

Little Divyanshi said that she was inspired to draw walking trees when she saw trees being cut down.

"When I went to my grandmother's home during summer vacation, I saw that the trees were being cut down. I felt bad and thought that if trees could walk, they could escape being cut," the Delhi Public School student told news agency ANI.

Haryana: A 7-yr-old class 2 student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'walking trees' in the future. The competition received submissions from over 1 lakh children from classes 1-10. pic.twitter.com/24BPGW3eoz — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

This year Doodle for Google theme was, "When I grow up, I hope..."

Divyanshi's entry won from over a lakh entries from children from classes I to X across India. The jury included Chhota Bheem creator Rajiv Chilaka, YouTuber Prajakta Koli and artist Neha Sharma of Neha's Doodles fame along with a team from Google.

The doodle as well as the news of her victory have gone viral on Twitter with netizens lauding the little girl for doing what many negligent and ignorant adults refuse to even acknowledge - making attempts to combat climate change.

wowshe said a lot without "SHOUTING" — Ravi.रवि.ਰਵੀ.રવી. (@joinIAF) November 15, 2019

Yet others said the doodle reminded them of Lord of the Rings which featured walking trees called Ents.

