Class 5 Student Dies as Phone Explodes During Online Class in Vietnam

A class 5 student died of burn injuries in Nghe An Province of Vietnam after the mobile phone exploded while he was attending online class. The phone was on charging during the online class due to which the battery had heated up and then it exploded.

The 11-year-old boy received severe burn injuries and then rushed to a nearby hospital by his parents where he died during treatment.

According to official sources, the child’s clothes caught fire after the explosion of the mobile and his condition became critical.

The boy was studying at home wearing earphones when the phone exploded, the VNExpress reported, quoting an official of the Nam Den district Department of Education. The incident happened around 4pm on October 14.

The schools in the districts reopened last month but in order to be prepared in case of a sudden closure, authorities have asked students to attend online classes once a week, the VNExpress report added.

The pandemic has compelled almost everyone to shift to digital devices. Whether it is business or education everything has shifted to this new space. The school students too are taking classes on their mobile phones, tablets etc. However, the risk of using electronic devices for long hours has increased risks for students and it even affects their mental health.

As per the media reports recently an 18-year-old college student in India got electrocuted while his phone was on charge. Similar incidents have also recently been reported from several countries increasing fear among parents as students are being forced to attend online classes using mobile phones.

