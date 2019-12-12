Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Class 9 Boy from Odisha Impresses Russia's Vladimir Putin With His Innovative Water Dispenser

The device, built by P.Biswanath Patra, was displayed at the Deep Technology Education Program held in Sochi.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Class 9 Boy from Odisha Impresses Russia's Vladimir Putin With His Innovative Water Dispenser
Water boy | Image credit: Twitter

A young boy studying in Class 9 from Odisha has won the appreciation of Russian President Vladimir Putin after he displayed an innovative water dispenser he created to help solve the world's water crisis at an event in Sochi, Russia.

The device, built by P.Biswanath Patra, was displayed at the Deep Technology Education Program conducted in collaboration with NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and hosted by Russia's SIRIUS. The event spanned ten days from November 28 to December 8.

A video from the event was shared by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In the video, the young Patra can be seen speaking to Putin through the help of a translator as he nods appreciatively and smiles while responding in Russian.

The video has garnered over 2,000 likes.

As many as 25 Indian students participated in the program along with 25 Russian students. A similar exercise took place last year when ten Russian student innovators arrived in India for the SIRIUS Innovation Festival. They were joined by ten Indian students from the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs).

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

