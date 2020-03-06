'Class is Permanent': Paytm’s Attempt to Troll Crisis-hit PhonePe Evokes ‘Seamless’ Response from it

New Delhi: As digital payment platform PhonePe took a hit after Yes Bank and digital payments were affected on Friday, its rival Paytm took the opportunity to take a dig. But taking to the spirit of light-hearted trolling, PhonePe replied with wit and 'class'.

On Thursday night, Yes Bank, on which the digital payments and transaction app PhonePe depends on for transactions, was placed under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India. Following the move, PhonePe users suffered as the app stopped working and social media flooded with complaints against the platform.

While users suffered, rival Paytm saw an opportunity to take a pot shot at PhonePe. And it seems both PhonePe and Paytm have took a cue from Delhi election campaigns where political rivalry translated into a meme war on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Paytm tagged its rival and said, “Dear @PhonePe_, Inviting you to @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business. Let’s get you back up, fast!,” Paytm tweeted.

But PhonePe was unimpressed by Paytm’s 'seamlessly scalable' claim and took a swipe at it, saying “Form is temporary, class is permanent.” Its reply was no less savage.





“Dear @PaytmBank Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform was so 'seamlessly scalable', we'd have called you ourselves. No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they're down. Form is temporary, class is permanent.”

The online rivalry between the two digital money transaction apps grabbed a lot of eyeballs on Twitter. But while PayTm's tweet had about 800 likes at the time of writing, PhonePe's tweet had over a thousand likes.

PhonePe, one of the country's largest digital payment platforms, is dependent on Yes Bank to process its transactions. He added that the app hopes to be live in a few hours.

Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium Thursday evening, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. For the next month, Yes Bank will led by the RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, an ex-chief financial officer of SBI.