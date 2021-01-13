Classified CIA Documents on UFO Sightings are Now Just a Click Away. Here’s why

People can now download all the declassified files that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has on unidentified flying objects (UFOs). One can access these files from Black Vault, which is the largest privately run archive of declassified documents in the world.

It has uploaded an accessible or downloadable archive with the PDFs related to the CIA files on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), a term preferred by the US government.

According to John Greenewald Jr., founder of Black Vault, some of the reports date back to the 1980s and are claimed to be on UAPs by the spy agency.

In a blog, Greenewald said, “Around 20 years ago, I had fought for years to get additional UFO records released from the CIA”. He further added that he had to scan around a couple of thousand pages one by one.

Black Vault announced the archive in a blog which stated that the CIA had created a CD-ROM containing all the previously released records along with the ones that the Black Vault attempted to unseal. Black Vault purchased the CD-ROM in mid-2020 in order to get the complete record of the documents.

Thousands of downloads have already been done within 24 hours of release. The readers can experience the thrill by reading some of the most interesting and mysterious stories namely ‘dispute with a Bosnian fugitive with alleged E.T. contact’ and ‘midnight explosions in a small Russian town’.

Most of the records available are easy to understand. However, there are others that are hard to covert and understand.

After a lot of struggle and going through difficulties in collecting the documents Greenewald said that it was difficult to get all this information from the government. He further said that the public has a right to know about these records.