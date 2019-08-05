'Clean India' videos are trending on TikTok with over 750 Million Views

The immensely-popular Chinese social media video app TikTok has been criticized in the past for failing to keep a check on objectionable content. Earlier this year TikTok was removed from Android and iPhone app stores in India due to an interim order by Madras High Court, which called the app “dangerous for children.”

Although the court accepted a TikTok plea that it was working on methods to monitor and remove such content, the app ran into trouble again after being asked to answer 24 questions by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the same issue a few months later.

Now, the app has promised to usher in “constructive change” by partnering with a youth volunteer NGO, Bhumi, to support Swachh Bharat Mission and draw people’s attention towards sanitation.

The #cleanindia hashtag on TikTok has garnered over 750 million collective views.

The NGO is planning cleanliness drives across several cities in India to rope in more and more TikTok users for its initiative.

“The entire campaign will culminate into 100+ events spread across 30+ cities, starting from August 2nd until October 2nd, 2019 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and help achieve the Swachh Bharat Mission of a cleaner India,” according to a statement.

“#CleanIndia is an initiative to share your experiences and invite other people to accept the challenge to join hands in this mission. This challenge enables you to share “before” and “after” pictures and videos of your contribution to a cleaner India,” the app says on its website.

TikTok, which allows people to share short videos, 15 to 60 seconds long, usually set to music or film dialogue, crossed the 1 billion download mark in February this year.

