Clever 3-year-old Asks for Lion King-themed Birthday Cake, Reason is Leaving Netizens Amused

Birthdays are always special for any child and so is the delicious cake. But many times, when there are many guests, one gets quite a small portion of the dessert. However, one three-year-old girl made sure that she gets the lion’s share by specially ordering an unconventional Lion King-themed cake. A Twitter user Casey Feigh shared a few pictures of his niece’s birthday celebration on Sunday. The photos also included the birthday cake which appeared to be quite an odd choice.

In the post, Feigh explained that his niece, Leona had requested him to get her a Disney’s Lion King cake. She wanted to have the cave carved out with the scene where the Lion King Mufasa dies and his cub Simba looks on. When asked about the reason for ordering such a sad cake, his little niece mentioned a very cute explanation. She said, after seeing Mufasa die, everyone at the party will become sad, and then she can have the entire cake to herself.

Feigh took some photographs of his niece’s adorable reaction to seeing the cake. Now, the snaps are going viral. The cake’s image shows how the traumatising depiction has been captured where Mufasa is trampled to death by a herd of wildebeest.

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0— Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

The post has garnered more than 7 million likes, close to 100,000 retweets and tons of reactions. Netizens are cracking up at the little one’s genius plan to get more cake share. Many Twitteratis couldn’t stop laughing at Leona’s idea.

she’s going places. not places that require sharing but places nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/di8u6iYA9N— ⎊ (@heyyitsjanea) May 30, 2021

Kid blowing out candles voice: “Long live the king."— Peptostate (@PeptoState) May 29, 2021

Other social media users lauded the kid’s smartness and thought process at such a young age.

This child is going places in life. That’s some great critical thinking at the age of 3— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 29, 2021

I’m having mixed reactions of awe, and fear of the sociopathic social-emotional brilliance she has already figured out at this young age to manipulate people. Wow— Bulbul Gupta (@bulbulnyc) May 30, 2021

Some shared glimpses of the birthday cakes that their kids had demanded.

My nephew turns 3 today and asked for an animal themed cake / party because he doesn’t like people. Which I mean, is fair. pic.twitter.com/Zpyz6NadLL— Haydon Strable (@hstrabzz) May 30, 2021

A few people praised the bakers, pointing out the great precision with which they had captured the essence of the particular scene requested by Leona.

The cake was perfectly curated by Thirsty Whale Bakery, a confectionary that is located in Minneapolis in the US.

