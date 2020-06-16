'Clever, But Crude': Anand Mahindra Shares Jugaad Video for Contactless Delivery at Liquor Shop

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a video showing the innovation of a small liquor shop's adaption to ensure a contactless delivery.

A long chute has been installed at the window of the shop through which a green colour plastic bottle is passed to the customer. The customer puts money in that, and the same passage is used to return any change. Then, the liquor bottle is slid through the chute and delivered to the customer.

“This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever, but crude, so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA @tech_mahindra"

The video has gone viral and has evoked all sorts of reactions from people. While some have lauded the innovation, others have made suggestions for effective contactless delivery.

A user said, “Instead of bluetooth enabled shelf-browsing I think it is better to switch to full eCommerce storefronts with contact-less pickup/delivery. Local businesses will have to reinvent to survive and thrive”.

Another wrote, “Innovation has no boundaries …”

