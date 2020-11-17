Clever Dog Tricks Human into Believing it Didn't Eat the Treat, Viral Video Leaves Internet in Splits

The Internet often stumbles upon cute and funny dog videos. One such video of a dog outwitting its master has gone viral online.

In the video, shared by Helena Morrissey on microblogging site Twitter, a man can be seen fetching a treat from the drawer and keeping it on the table and walking out of the room after which his clever golden retriever turns back to the treat and quickly eats it.

What has left the netizens in splits is its next move when he walks towards the drawer and fetches another piece of treat and keeps it on the table. The adorable and innocent reaction of the Golden Retriever made everyone go Rofl as he forgets to close the drawer but realises it in no time and quickly heads back over to close it, moments before the owner entered into the room. Later the owner feeds him the other treat too.

Ever since the video has been shared, it has garnered over 3.8 million views, 27,000 retweets, 102.7k likes and tons of reactions on Twitter. One user commented, “That incredible, I love the bit where the dog suddenly remembers it hasn’t pushed the draw shut”.

Another user wrote, “This video shows clearly how intelligent golden retrivers are!.....and so fun! I love them!”

Some people wrote that the dog may have been trained to carry out the stunt, however, they found it pretty amazing nonetheless with one person commenting, “If there weren’t.t pull threads to help the dog on the drawer, I might have bought this ! He’s been trained to do exactly what we see”.

Many of the users found this unbelievable while others called the dog clever. Some even shared their own experience with their pet pooches in the comments section

The video was originally shared on TikTok by a user named @lilylikecat.