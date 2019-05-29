English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Clever Wild Dog Plays Dead in Lioness's Jaw to Trick Her, Escapes Death by a Tooth
A video posted by Kruger Sightings shows tourists watching an African painted dog hanging lifelessly from the jaws of a lioness at the Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest nature preserve.
The African painted dog had an unlikely victory | Image credit: YouTube
A wild dog in Zimbabwe literally escaped the jaws of death by playing dead as a lioness’ carried it around in its mouth.
A video posted by Kruger Sightings on its YouTube and Instagram pages shows tourists watching an African painted dog hanging lifelessly from the jaws of a lioness at the Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest nature preserve.
“The wild dogs had killed a kudu and spent most of the day resting and cooling off in the pan. However, in the afternoon they were spotted by a female lion,” according to Kruger Sightings.
The lioness in “the flash of a moment,” pounced and managed to grab one of the dogs, holding onto it for a long time as the animal seemed lifeless.
The tourists felt “helpless for the captured wild dog and had almost given up hope for him,” when another member of the pack approached the lioness.
“She sprang into action, attacking the other wild dog ferociously. Then, to the surprise of everyone watching, the previously caught wild dog got up and was able to make his escape. The guests were very relieved at this and were amazed to see how the wild dog was able to pretend to be dead for so long,” Kruger Sightings explained.
Both wild dogs survived the attack unharmed.
The video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times since it was posted online last week, Calvet, a forty-nine-year-old African Bush Camps’ guide, who was accompanying the tourists at the time of the incident, said he had “never seen such a scenario in over ten years as a safari guide.”
“Keep an eye out for the underdog and to never underestimate wild dogs!” he was quoted as saying.
Calvet, African Bush Camps' guide, and his guests from Somalisa Camp were on a game drive in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, when they came across a pack of wild dogs that just finished eating a kudu but ended up being too close to a lioness!
