English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Climate Activist Licypriya Turns Down #SheInspiresUs Honour as Modi 'Doesn't Listen'

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Following this, the government chose young Indian environment activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur, as one of those women inspiring us.

Shreya Basak
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced his social media sabbatical earlier this week and following a lot of online buzz he later broke the suspense behind his cryptic tweet.

He revealed that he planned to hand over his social media accounts to women, “whose work and life inspire us”, commemorating the International Women's Day on March 8.

Following this, the government chose young Indian environment activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur, as one of the inspirations.

Taking to Twitter, MyGovIndia wrote, "LicypriyaK is an child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn't she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs."

But as it turns out, Licypriya decided to turn down the honour because the PM doesn't "listen" to the young activist's voice.

In a reply to the given honour, young Licypriya said, "Dear Modi ji, please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice," further adding, "Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour (sic)."

In another tweet, she said, "Government don’t listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring woman of the country. Is it fair?"

And not just Licypriya, Twitter seemed to agree with the "hypocrisy" of the government.

Many felt that the government was miles away from taking serious actions against climate change yet celebrated women, who have devoted their time and effort to fight one of the most threatening issues concerning the blue planet.

Twitterati came together to hail Licy's stand and bravery.

In the past Licypriya had been often dubbed 'Greta of India', which spurred a lot of discontentment in her. She expressed a loss of identity that such comparisons invariably bring.

Since then, she has urged people to stop referring to her as India's Greta because she wasn't doing her "activism to look like Greta Thunberg."

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story