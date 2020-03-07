Climate Activist Licypriya Turns Down #SheInspiresUs Honour as Modi 'Doesn't Listen'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced his social media sabbatical earlier this week and following a lot of online buzz he later broke the suspense behind his cryptic tweet.

He revealed that he planned to hand over his social media accounts to women, “whose work and life inspire us”, commemorating the International Women's Day on March 8.

Following this, the government chose young Indian environment activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur, as one of the inspirations.

Taking to Twitter, MyGovIndia wrote, "LicypriyaK is an child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn't she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs."

@LicypriyaK is an child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn't she inspiring?

Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs . pic.twitter.com/bJLEDIwfpH — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 5, 2020

But as it turns out, Licypriya decided to turn down the honour because the PM doesn't "listen" to the young activist's voice.

In a reply to the given honour, young Licypriya said, "Dear Modi ji, please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice," further adding, "Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour (sic)."

Dear @narendramodi Ji,

Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice.



Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/pjgi0TUdWa — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 6, 2020

In another tweet, she said, "Government don’t listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring woman of the country. Is it fair?"

Government don’t listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring woman of the country. Is it fair?



I found that they selected me amongst the few inspiring women from 3.2 billion people under the initiative of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji #SheInspiresUs. https://t.co/N6Vmahm2PM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 5, 2020

And not just Licypriya, Twitter seemed to agree with the "hypocrisy" of the government.

Many felt that the government was miles away from taking serious actions against climate change yet celebrated women, who have devoted their time and effort to fight one of the most threatening issues concerning the blue planet.

Twitterati came together to hail Licy's stand and bravery.

Small hands but tight slap on this government. Good one kiddo. — Chirag Ojha (@ChiragOjha) March 6, 2020

Jo Bade bade na kar paye inhone kar diya 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/suKxLvtJ7V — Dr. Achambit Santra (@5trillion_jumle) March 6, 2020

Such conviction and moral fibre at this age! Wholeheartedly support your decision to reject an 'honour' that holds no meaning for you — ShrinkInDistress (@GoddessShrink) March 6, 2020

In the past Licypriya had been often dubbed 'Greta of India', which spurred a lot of discontentment in her. She expressed a loss of identity that such comparisons invariably bring.

Since then, she has urged people to stop referring to her as India's Greta because she wasn't doing her "activism to look like Greta Thunberg."