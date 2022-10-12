Climate Activists Arrested After Gluing Hands to Picasso Painting at Melbourne Gallery

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion were arrested after gluing their hands to a prized Picasso painting at a gallery in Melbourne. The stunt at the National Gallery of Victoria is a part of climate activists’ protest to highlight the wars and famines that accompany the climate crisis, reported VICE News. For this reason, they chose Picasso’s painting Massacre in Korea which highlights the legendary artist’s anti-war stance.

Extinction Rebellion often stages such protests to drive home their point on the climate crisis. the group said they did not have any intention of damaging the painting, which is why they chose one with a protective perspex shield. In Picasso’s painting, naked women and children are shown being massacred by a firing squad– “dehumanised soldiers”, as termed by Extinction Rebellion.

Explaining how mass migrations can drive conflict and starvation, Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Mark Conroy told VICE, “…Linking that to the Massacre in Korea painting of Picasso’s, which is a very stark depiction of war and degradation – we’re hoping to draw those links.”

Extinction Rebellion Australia wrote on Instagram that care was taken to ensure that no damage was caused to the painting and that only the glass was impacted. “By targeting this high profile painting and exhibition, XR Vic is calling attention to the responsibility of all governments, corporations and institutions to act now on the climate and ecological crisis,” they added.

This protest marked the second day of their ‘Spring Rebellion’. With their acts of rebellion, the group wants to send the message of “No More Gas, No More Oil, No More Coal and No More Native Logging!”

Police said that the man and the woman, aged 59 and 49 respectively, were released without a charge. However, they might receive a court summons if criminal damage is found during investigation. This method of protest is becoming popular among climate activists.

Driving home Extinction Rebellion’s message about “no art on a dead planet”, it was found last year that the ancient rock art in the limestone caves of southern Sulawesi in Indonesia is getting degraded by climate change, as per Nature’s Scientific Reports. The rock painting dates back to the Pleistocene era between 45,000 to 20,000 years ago.

