Activists Slam UNESCO For Not Classifying the Great Barrier Reef as Endangered

In a setback for environment conservation activists, the World Heritage Committee chose not to include the deteriorating Great Barrier Reef “in danger” after a concerted global lobbying effort from Australia which included leading fossil fuel producing countries. The decision came a month after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommended that the world’s biggest coral reef system should be placed on the list.

The unique ecosystem of marine wildlife, known for its colourful corals, has suffered three mass coral bleaching events since 2016 due to the excessive greenhouse gas emissions which led to global warming and rise in sea levels. Climate activists and several celebrities including actor Jason Mamoa, and singer Cody Simpson had proposed that the Great Barrier Reef should move to the endangered list. The letter had mentioned, “Over the past five years, three severe coral bleaching events fuelled by global warming have caused mass coral mortality. The scientific evidence is beyond doubt: the Great Barrier Reef is in danger and it is time to act.” The statement had further mentioned, “We therefore support UNESCO’s recommendation to the World Heritage Committee to inscribe the Great Barrier Reef on the List of World Heritage in Danger.”

However, the recent decision that was announced last week has now left climate activists miffed. Greenpeace Australia Pacific CEO David Ritter, expressed his reaction in a tweet last week as he wrote, “As the UNESCO process unfolds it is becoming painfully clear that politics has squashed truth.”

As the @UNESCO process unfolds it is becoming painfully clear that politics has squashed truth.— David Ritter (@David_Ritter) July 23, 2021

With the stroke of a pen, the endangered #GreatBarrierReef, is NOT listed as endangered. Kicking the can down the road. Denying the scientific evidence. pic.twitter.com/37pxCAIbtJ — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) July 23, 2021

Australia, we should be angry tonight.The actions of our government in failing to protect the Great Barrier Reef and then using cynical diplomacy to hide the failure is a flagrant breach of public trust and an abandonment of future generations.#UNESCO #GreatBarrierReef— David Ritter (@David_Ritter) July 23, 2021

“They should come up here and see the good work we’re doing for the #GreatBarrierReef” pic.twitter.com/kEu0TZlYk8— Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) July 25, 2021

In place of listing the 2,300-km-long reef in the danger list, the World Heritage Committee has requested Australia to invite a mission by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) and UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre to the site. The purpose of this mission will be to ensure that Australia’s revised Reef 2050 Plan delivers the action needed on all the threats to the Reef, particularly climate change and water quality. It is reported that the findings and recommendations of the committee will be reviewed at the next session of the World Heritage Committee in February 2022.

