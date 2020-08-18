Four Climate Activists Swim 500 Metres to Board North Sea Oil Rig

Copenhagen: Four Greenpeace activists swam 500 meters to climb an oil rig operated by French Total in the North Sea in a protest to halt oil and gas exploration in Danish territorial waters, the environmentalist group said on Tuesday.

Denmark, which has one of the most ambitious climate targets, is broadly seen as a pioneer on climate change, but the government is currently weighing arguments on whether to proceed with a previously announced North sea oil and gas tender.

