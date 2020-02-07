Climate Change is Causing Bumblebees to Disappear, Study Shows

The population of bumblebees is decreasing in North America and Europe due to the effects of climate change, according to a new study.

Bumblebees are important pollinators for flowers and some agricultural crops. These bees of the genus Bombus are becoming locally extinct and are no longer found in Canada and have become endangered in the US, National Geographic reported.

Bombus is the only extant group in the tribe Bombini.

The study, published in the journal Science, found that bumblebees have become less abundant in areas which have become hotter or have experienced greater temperature swings.

The researchers studied the abundance of 66 bumblebee species across US and Europe.

In Europe, the bees were found to be 17 per cent less plentiful than they were in the early 20th century.

Peter Soroye, leader of the study, said “climate chaos” due to climate change is the primary driver of the drop in bumblebees’ number,

A doctoral student at the University of Ottawa, Soroye told National Geographic that these declines were linked to the species being “pushed beyond temperatures” they previously did not have to tolerate.

The wide disappearance of the bees from several regions points to two possibilities, either they have moved elsewhere or perished.

University College London's Dr Tim Newbold

told BBC that earlier studies had shown that bumblebee distributions were moving northwards in Europe and North America, "as you'd expect with climate change".

He added this is the first time that local extinctions and colonisations of bumblebees have been linked to climate change. This goes on to say that climate change is directly responsible for the decline in bumblebee numbers.

