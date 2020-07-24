Climate Change May not Spike Temperatures as Much as is Predicted, Says New Study

Climate change has perhaps been one of the most alarming concerns in recent times. People are trying to leave no stone unturned to preserve the environment. The biggest cause of climate change continues to be emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide etc.

According to a report published in The Conversations, the concentration of carbon dioxide will most probably get double between 2060 and 2080, in comparison to concentrations before the industrial revolution.

However, there is some sigh of relief as some alarmingly high estimates of climate models are unlikely.

The massive impacts of the current and future climate change include heatwaves, changing rainfall and drought patterns, and rising seas. The severity of these things is directly dependent on the amount of warming.

Scientists study this thing in terms of “equilibrium climate sensitivity”. This is basically a way of studying the temperature rise for a sustained doubling of carbon dioxide concentrations. Till now, Equilibrium climate sensitivity has been estimated within a likely range of 1.5-4.5℃. But with this latest study, the estimate has got reduced and is at 2.6–3.9℃.

It is no more unknown, that it is the activities carried out by human beings that are responsible for this. The only way to prevent further devastation is to keep a control on things like greenhouse gas emissions.