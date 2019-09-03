Climate Change to Gun Violence: Everything Donald Trump Ignored to Play Golf

On Monday, Hurricane Dorian, which is assumed to be one of the strongest hurricanes to have stormed the United States, slammed through the Bahamas. But US President Donald Trump's vested interests lay somewhere else. As several tweets showed, Trump was spotted playing golf at his Virginia Golf Club.

Now here's the thing, we have nothing against the President taking a backseat from his hectic schedule and indulging in a little game of golf. But this is not the first time the POTUS has evaded his duties and responsibilities as the President of the US just to play a game of... golf. It almost seems escapist, right?

For instance, if you recall, Trump chose to play golf instead of attending a very important summit on climate change, deforestation and global warming at the G7 Summit held recently. Oh, and let's not forget, he also suggested that the next Summit be held at his golf course itself! That's just making it all the more convenient for him, right?

According to TheGolfNews.net, Trump owns a total of seventeen golf clubs around the world with twelve of them being in the United States itself. The same report suggests that the President has played golf at least 229 times ever since he was appointed as the POTUS. Let us reiterate, it is absolutely fine for one to take a few hours off work. But let's jog our memories a bit, shall we?

Ironically, Trump was immensely critical of Former President Barrack Obama playing golf while in office and had even raised questions on the frequency of his taking time off to play golf.

President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2016

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

In 2018, students in the United States led a demonstration against gun violence and in support of legislation and acts which prevented the same. It was called "March for our Lives" and was held in Washington DC. Trump was supposed to be in attendance; yet, once again, he chose not to. He chose, instead, to play golf at his Mar-a-lago estate in Florida. CNN reports that several banners, with slogans like "Our children are dying, Trump is golfing" were spotted at the march.

In August 2019, Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump for golfing immediately after a pair of deadly mass shootings which resulted in the deaths of a number of people. Trump spent the whole weekend playing golf. By now, this shouldn't even surprise you, to be honest.

Unsurprisingly, Michael de Adder's June cartoon on Trump, which showed the President standing over the dead bodies of the father-daughter duo who died while trying to cross the Rio Grande over to the United States with a golf club in hand. It was supposed to highlight the indifference of the Trump government to the plight of immigrants.

In a way, Trump's golf becomes symbolic, of his indifference, of his lack of empathy, his apathy and his nonchalance towards the problems ailing the world at present.

