Climate Change Was Slowly Killing Dinosaurs Long Before Asteroid Impact

Several scientific reports have pointed out how dinosaurs were wiped out of our planet due to an asteroid impact some 66 million years ago. However, a recent study has suggested that even before the asteroid hit the planet the population of dinosaurs was in decline. Four scientists from the Institute of Evolutionary Sciences of Montpellier (University of Montpellier), University of Bristol, University of Alberta, got together to work on the study which was published in Nature Communications on June 29. For their study, the team of researchers focused on six families, three of dinosaurs, carnivorous: Tyrannosauridae, the Dromaeosauridae, and the Troodontidae. While the other three were herbivores: the Ceratopsidae, the Hadrosauridae, and the Ankylosauridae. Lead author of the study, Fabien Condamine from the University of Montpellier writes that these six species were the most representative and the most diversified of the 40 million years that preceded the arrival of the asteroid.

After their target group was specified, researchers compiled all the information on these families for five years, in order to try to work out how many of them were there on Earth at a given time, and which species were present in each of these groups. The group of researchers documented most of the known fossils for these six families, which according to them represented more than 1,600 individuals from around 250 species.

After the categories were created, scientists used a statistical model to estimate the number of species from each family that evolved over time. Their test led them to trace the species that appeared and those that disappeared between 160 and 66 million years ago. The results from the statistical model allowed scientists to estimate, again for each family, the rates of speciation, the evolution of new species, and extinction over time.

The findings of the research show that the number of species was facing a sharp decline from 10 million years before the asteroid strike until the dinosaurs were wiped out. Researchers also suggest that this decline was not restricted to one region but was observed worldwide. The decline was affecting both carnivorous, and herbivorous groups, mentions the study.

