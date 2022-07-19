'Climate Criminal': Kylie Jenner Faces Flak After 17-minute Private Jet Trip

Kylie Jenner is drawing flak on social media after she flaunted her and partner Travis Scott’s private jets. If that wasn’t enough, it was also alleged that she used her jet to take a minutes-long flight, which, foreseeably, did not sit well with Twitter users. Kylie had shared an Instagram story with Travis and their private jets recently, with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?”

That, coupled with the fact that social media users alleged that Kylie regularly takes 15-minute flights in her private jet, generated backlash against the beauty mogul. It was not confirmed if Kylie was in the flight at the time, but Twitter account @CelebJets posted that her jet took a 3-minute flight recently. The account clarified later that the total flight time was 17 minutes. Later, on Saturday, it was also alleged that Kylie took a 12-minute trip.

Let alone flaunting of wealth or the ethics concerned with owning that amount of it, the climate impact of such trips had Twitter users slamming Kylie and Travis.

Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022

Can people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians. — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning (@clowning4taylah) July 16, 2022

Oh but I must cycle to work , use paper straws, limit beef consumption in order to reduce my carbon footprint? https://t.co/suuIHUOK1v — Chøks. (@TheFairerOan) July 16, 2022

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Kylie Jenner posts her jet and Travis Scott’s jet on Instagram just days after news breaks that she uses her jet to go on 3-minute trips across Los Angeles. Her followers are pissed, accusing her of needlessly increasing carbon emissions. pic.twitter.com/1LMIVvBeHi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 18, 2022

Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights. — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022

Kylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off. https://t.co/qOiazZnIaq — Jack MacGregor (@JMacR) July 17, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time that any of the KarJenners have faced backlash on the Internet for allegedly making tone-deaf comments.

