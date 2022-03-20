Clip of Kanye West Urinating on Grammy Award Resurfaces after He is Banned from Ceremony

A video of Kanye West urinating on a Grammy Award has resurfaced after the rapper has been banned by the award ceremony due to his “concerning online behaviour". A report in People said that Kanye’s latest clash with talk show host Trevor Noah, who will be hosting the ceremony this April 3, was a factor in taking the decision. The rapper was locked out of his Instagram account for 24 hours after he wrote a racial slur on Trevor’s account. Incidentally, Kanye had posted a video of him peeing on a Grammy award in 2020 after a flurry of tweets on “freeing the music industry from modern-day slavery". As soon as the news of him being banned by Grammy Awards poured in, this old video, which seemed to be a signal for future, started going viral.

“& to think someone actually picked this up after this happened."

& to think someone actually picked this up after this happened https://t.co/RUC7e9DKbl— Champagne Power 🏑 (@thelagosguyy) March 20, 2022

“Ahead of the curve."

Ahead of the curve https://t.co/EL7UO47rCr— kanyevel ⛷ (@5pecialagentoso) March 20, 2022

“Always ahead of his time."

Always ahead of his time https://t.co/gHzb7K67PW— jabba (@jabbat24) March 20, 2022

“Hits harder now."

“makes a guy wonder: DID he stop?"

makes a guy wonder: DID he stop? https://t.co/m5b5ofJXrF— CRASHGUTSster has gone leprechaun hunting (@CRASHjesterTV) March 19, 2022

West’s representative cited a report in the Blast posted late Friday claiming that the artist’s team received a phone call Friday night informing him he had been “unfortunately" removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his “concerning online behaviour". While West, who is up for five 2022 Grammy Awards, was not among the first list of performers announced on Tuesday, he may have been a planned performer. West’s public appearances are rarely without controversy, often negative, and 2022 Grammy Awards might not be an exception. There was a fierce outcry in some quarters over the report, claiming that it was part of a racist or anti-hip-hop narrative.

