1-MIN READ

Clone or Twin? Man 'Walks in' on Himself in Zoom Video Meeting and Netizens are Puzzled

Screengrab of the Zoom video.

Screengrab of the Zoom video.

The user undoubtedly must have left his fellow meeting mates puzzled by managing to put a video of his 'clone' appearing on the screen from behind.

Zoom has become one of the most widely used video conferencing apps during the ongoing curfew and lockdown imposed by several countries to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus. Now, a Zoom user Dan Crowd has raised the bar of the video app by walking in on his own Zoom meeting. Sounds bizarre!

But he actually managed the feat and shared the video on Twitter.



"Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting," Brown wrote sharing his Zoom innovation.

"Honestly? I was bored. If I’d known I could get this kind of engagement with five minutes of work, I wouldn’t have tried so hard for the last 12 years," Crowd told Mashable when he was asked how he got the idea.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3,77,000 likes and has been viewed more than three million times. People flooded the comment section with praises for the video:

Some users also shared their inventions:

The app has a virtual background feature that helps users display an image or video as your background during a Zoom Meeting. A user can also upload his/her images or videos as a virtual background.

Zoom app allows you to start or join a 100-person online meeting, group messaging, video conferencing. The free video conferencing app also enables you to record and transcribe your work meeting.

