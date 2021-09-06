Close Call? Man Swallows Whole Nokia 3310, Undergoes Surgery to Remove it

In a recent case of peculiar events we read about on the internet, a man managed to swallow an entire Nokia phone and had to undergo surgery to remove it. Yes, you read that right. Remember those vintage Nokia brick phones that were impossible to break and never ran out of battery? The 33-year-old unidentified man from Pristina, Kosovo, somehow was able to swallow the device completely making him undergo a successful surgery that potentially saved his life.

Skender Teljaku, the doctor who headed the medical team that performed the procedure, shared the photos of the pink coloured Nokia 3310 phone that was removed from the man’s stomach and endoscope as well as X-ray images of the operation. According to the Facebook post by Dr Teljaku, the foreign object was stuck in man’s stomach for four days before it was retrieved by the medical team. It was extracted without cutting the stomach open and taking it out in three separate parts with endoscopes, an instrument with an embedded camera that is used to examine the interiors of the body. He added that the procedure that lasted for almost two hours had no complications.

According to Newsweek, the patient visited the hospital himself after experiencing intense pain from swallowing the handset. Dr Teljaku told local media that after carrying out a scan, they saw that the phone had split into three pieces. He added that the battery was the most dangerous part to remove as it could have exploded in the stomach, hence, releasing extremely toxic chemicals into the patient’s gut and putting his life in danger.

However, the anonymous patient didn’t disclose the reason behind such an odd situation but thankfully, he is in good shape and in recovery after the operation.

Nokia 3310 have gained cult status on the internet due to their durability and battery backup. It was released almost 21 years ago and has sold over 126 million units worldwide.

