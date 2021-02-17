Close it if Not Interested: Handy Tips for You to Pick Up the Habit of Reading Books

If you want to pick up the habit of reading books, there are a few tips that will help you integrate this activity into your lifestyle. For instance, choose a book that interests you and set up dedicated reading times throughout the day.

Taking the time to savor the written word is not always easy. Especially after a long day at work. Here are a few simple tips for making sure you open and devour that book you just bought.

Changing one's habits

In order to succeed at reading more, there really is no secret. You must make reading a priority in your daily life. This activity must find its place in your day between your different activities, even if it means giving up certain things. Simply answer this question: "I want to read more, how do I find the time?" If your answer is something like "I can't because I have this or that activity," then reading is not your priority. On the other hand, if you are ready to change, move or cancel "this or that activity," then you are already on the right track.

According to a study conducted by University College London (UCL), it takes an average of 66 days to learn a new routine. In fact, the more important your reading habit is to you, the easier it will be for you to integrate it into your routine. If you start from scratch, the path may be more difficult, but not insurmountable.

Close the books that don't interest you

"You absolutely must read this book" or "you haven't read this book? It's a must!" These types of statements come up in social circles regarding any type of cultural work and should be put aside for the moment. To get back to reading, there is nothing more important than reading the books you truly enjoy. If you love fantasy, read that kind of fiction. If you find yourself drawn to self-help books, go for that. Don't try to take up reading again with so-called classic or must-read books that you'll have to put enormous amounts of effort into. If you find you don't like a book, allow yourself to close it and open another. At best, you will come back to it one day happy to read it, at "worst," it will serve as decoration in your library and you can proudly consider yourself as tsundoku sensei.

Favor short reading periods

The global pandemic has resulted in higher levels of stress and anxiety for many, which can lead to a lack of concentration -- which is necessary for reading a book. Therefore, don't start reading an 800-page tome in one afternoon. Take 15 to 20 minutes to fully dedicate yourself to the activity. If you use public transit, for example, the commute to and from work can be a good chunk of time to devote to it. It's also a way of making it easy to introduce reading into your new daily routine.