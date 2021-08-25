Close Shave For Australian Man as Lion Growls Outside His Kitchen Window

Forty-six-year-old Dylan Panos, a nature guide, was brewing his morning coffee when a lion walked outside his open-air kitchen window. A viral video of the incident that occurred in mid-August shows Dylan stepping further into the kitchen and trying to grab his cattle. The lion roars whenever it sees Dylan through the kitchen window.

According to Christa Panos, co-owner of a nature guide training company, the lion outside the window was one of the eight lions that walked onto the Bhejane Nature Training camp that day. They had been making noises earlier in the morning, too, but everyone at the camp was inside their tents.

“We assume the male lion who growled at Dylan was pursuing a lioness for mating but clearly the lioness wasn’t interested and to discourage the male from pursuing her, the lioness made her way to the buildings and stayed close to the building”, Christa said.

As per the SWNS report, only a mesh wire kept Dylan separated from the male lion outside his kitchen window. But the caption of the video shows that Dylan will not be in any danger until he interferes with the lion’s pursuit to mate with the lioness. And it was fine for Dylan to proceed with his morning routine by making coffee.

Talking about the incident, Christa further said, “Due to Bhejane Nature Training’s structure, all animals often move throughout camp. Usually, the areas where learning or dining take place are cleared by trained guides before students enter.”

After going viral on WhatsApp, the videos have been wildly shared on Facebook and YouTube too.

