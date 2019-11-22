Close Shave: Stunning Picture of Emirates A380 Almost Struck by Lightning Goes Viral in a Flash

The moment of a lightning bolt striking near an aircraft on the runway was captured at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand.

The photo, clicked by a pilot, showed the stunning, but an equally terrifying moment when Emirates A380 Airbus aircraft had a narrow escape.

The company wrote on Facebook, “The view out our window onto the tarmac today! The Emirates plane waiting for the storm to pass.”

Check out the picture below:

The pilot, who captured the moment, had been identified as Daniel Currie.

Speaking to Stuff.NZ, he revealed that he was working at the airport. The aircraft had landed around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

“It quite often stops the odd meeting at work as it comes by but today with the storm and the timing of the lightning it made for an awesome show,” he said.

Billie Hammett, another airport worker and Curie’s colleague said, “The planes were all waiting to unload but couldn’t because of the weather so [we] were just waiting on the tarmac for clearance and there were multiple lightning strikes … everyone was fine nothing caught fire but looks like a close call. [It] made for an awesome photo.”

BBC reported that MetService New Zealand had raised thunderstorm alert for the area.

The weather department also informed on Twitter that the area saw 700 lightning strikes in the space of two hours.

