Clouds of Venus Could Contain Habitable Pockets to Sustain Life Forms

One of the trending phrases in astronomical research last year was ‘life on Venus.’ The interesting thing about the phrase is, if you have heard about Venus, the idea of life on Venus sounds impossible. The reasons are many. For starters, Earth’s sister, which is closer to the sun, has a surface boiling at 475 degrees, which could even melt lead. Venus’s atmosphere is very thick with carbon dioxide. The planet’s clouds are full of sulfuric acid and it rains at -1.2 pH on Venus, a drop of which would burn a hole through human skin.

The reason for which the phrase was trending was a heated scientific debate after some scientists published a study claiming that Venus’ clouds had phosphine, a gas that could not be processed in any non-living process known to scientists. There were counterclaims and explanations. Then another study said that life on Venus was not possible without water at all. The debate certainly drew more attention towards Venus and the forgotten ammonia that was discovered during the Soviet Union’s Venera 8 mission in the 1970s.

Now, a new study supports the idea of life on Venus claiming that life in Venus’s clouds is theoretically possible and offers a list of chemical signatures that future missions could look for to verify the hypothesis. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cardiff and Cambridge University, write in their research that the chemistry in Venus’s clouds suggests that “life could be making its own environment on Venus.”

When scientists combed through the data gathered by past Venus missions, they found multiple anomalous chemical signatures in the clouds that were explained for decades. These anomalies were the presence of non-spherical particles, oxygen and unexpected levels of sulphur dioxide and water vapour. Interestingly, all these chemical signatures made sense if scientists assumed the presence of a large amount of ammonia in the planet’s clouds. But if Venus has such a large amount of ammonia, where did it come from? Not even major volcanic eruptions could send enough dust to the clouds to make so much ammonia to give rise to such chemical signatures. The other explanation to the mystery, scientists say, could be life. According to scientists, if life indeed exists on Venus, it would be nothing like how we know it.

“No life that we know of could survive in the Venus droplets,” says Sara Seager, one of the co-authors of the study, in a statement. “But the point is, maybe some life is there and is modifying its environment so that it is livable,” adds Seager. The study was published on December 18 in the Proceedings of the National Academy for Sciences.

Rocket Lab, a private aerospace company based in California, is set to launch a probe to Venus in 2023 to test the hypothesis and hunt for life on the planet.

