Club Penguin is Back, and All 2000's Kids are Flocking Back to their Igloos

The multiplayer online game Club Penguin has been relaunched after being discontinued in March 2017. The creators had announced, in February, that the online community would make a comeback with a revamped one.

Confirming the relaunch of the game, Club Penguin Online said that 6 million users have signed up for the game till now. “Thank you all for helping us achieve this,” read the tweet.

Thank you all for helping us achieve this. 6 million penguins! 🐧❤️ pic.twitter.com/0SehPkujYN — Club Penguin Online (@_CPOnline) March 27, 2020

Back in February, the game maker had said, “We have updated our website! We are preparing for the new era Club Penguin Online is about to enter - and the website transformation is just the beginning”.

We have updated our website! We are preparing for the new era Club Penguin Online is about to enter - and the website transformation is just the beginning.



Make sure to check out the new website and the new blog. Special thanks to Huey and Jonas on working on this. ❤️🐧 pic.twitter.com/Mb5SWmygAe — Club Penguin Online (@_CPOnline) February 26, 2020

Following the announcement on Twitter, gamers are going gaga, with one exciting user wrote, “Huge congrats to CPO for reaching 6 million penguins. I love this community to bits”.

Huge congrats to CPO for reaching 6 million penguins. I love this community to bits. 💜🖤 — Aotearoa32(Jacob) #TeamTrees (@aotearoa32) March 28, 2020

Another user requested the makers to bring back dinosaur puffles, while one thanked the makers for providing him with a platform to play with a great online community.

Congrats! Bring back dinosaur puffles — poufiasse pétoncle (@xxxtentacion4L) March 27, 2020



