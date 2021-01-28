Clueless Skier Gets Chased by Wild Bear in Romania as Onlookers Watch in Horror

Horrifying footage has been doing rounds on the internet showing a clueless skier being chased down by a bear as onlookers watch the scene in horror. The reported incident took place at a ski resort in Predeal, Romania on January 23, Saturday. Terrifying footage shows a bear chasing a lone skier down the popular mountain resort while other tourists in the chairlift asking him to ski faster.

People can be heard screaming at the young skier to go faster and asking him not to look back. ‘Faster, Faster! Go, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don’t look back!’ people warned him, reported Romania Insider.

Video of the heart racing incident has become viral online. Check out the terrifying clip here:

In the almost one-minute-long clip, the man seems to be struggling to maintain his momentum as he is skiing for his life while people on chairlift whistle and shout in an attempt to scare the bear away. Moments later, the young man threw away his backpack to the ground and landed himself to safety escaping safely.

Ion Zaharia, County Gendarmerie Inspectorate spokesperson, told Romania Insider that the tourist did the right thing when he decided to throw his backpack onto the snow to distract the wild animal. The slope was reported to be closed at the time of the incident and Ion added that these fatal incidents are not out of ordinary this time of the year as similar incidents have been reported in the past year.

The report further added that on the same day, three calls were made to the emergency number 112 reporting bear sightings in the area. While two of the calls were about the Clabucet slope, the third one was about the very slope where the incident took place. Responding to the calls, Gendarmes visited the scene with all-terrain vehicles. The bear went into hiding and took refuge in the forest scared by the vehicle’s noise. It is reported that the authorities are considering relocating the wild animal. After the potentially fatal incident, the authorities in Brasov issued two Ro-Alert messages to warn the residents of the area.

Earlier, last week bear sightings were reported in the slope at the Clabucet resort. It is estimated that almost 6,000 brown bears live in Romania. In a measure to control their population brought by their government in 2019, it has been made legal to hunt the animal.