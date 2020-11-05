CNN Anchor Schools Man Claiming Muslims Can't be in US Senate as They Need Bible for Swearing in

Even as Democratic nominee Joe Biden inches closer to a probable victory over Donald Trump in the US elections, the mood remains tense as millions of Americans remain uncertain about their future. But while anxiety and tensions are running high, news and social media has been lit with many viral incidents and videos about US politics going viral.

One such video that has been going viral on Twitter is of an exchange between CNN news anchor Jake Tapper and Ted Crockett, who was representing controversial US judge Roy Moore.

Moore, who has been mired in sexual harassment or misconduct allegations in the past month, has always been known for his controversial comments. In 2017, when Moore was a Senate candidate from Alabama, he had said that Muslims should not be allowed in the US Senate as members of the Senate needed to sworn into office with a Christian Bible.

While Moore lost the 2017 senate race to Doug Jones, his representative Crockett who appeared as a panelist on CNN on Tuesday was caught perpetrating similar misinformation even now.

When Tapper asked Crockett about why Moore said that Muslims should not be inducted into the Senate, Crockett said, "Because you have to swear on the Bible -- when you are before -- I had to do it. I'm an elected official, three terms, I had to swear on a Bible. You have to swear on a Bible to be an elected official in the United States of America. He alleges that a Muslim cannot do that, ethically, swearing on the Bible."

This is when Tapper brings turns the tables on Crockett, simply by reminding him that it wasn't actually the law to necessarily swear on a Christian bible in order to join the Senate or any other government in the United States.

"You don't actually have to swear on a Christian Bible, you can swear on anything, really. I don't know if you knew that. You can swear on a Jewish Bible", Tapper said.

This felt like brand new information to Crockett, who seemed stunned and could barely respond for a few seconds. The disgruntled Republican pushed on for some time, trying to convince Tapper that you indeed needed to swear on the Christian Bible. "Oh no. I swore on the Bible. I've done it three times," he said, adding that Donald Trump had also been sworn in on a Christian Bible.

It was only when Tapper reminded him that Trump had also CHOSEN the Christian Bible because he was himself Christian, stressing once again that it wasn't the law.

A video of the exchange has been going viral on social media. Many thought the "look of stupidity" on Crockett's face was "priceless".

Incidentally, one can swear on just about anything to be sworn into office in the US. In 2017, 32-year-old San Jose Councilman Lan Diep chose the shield of the fictional Marvel superhero Captain America while being sworn in.

Perhaps Judge Moore and his representatives should read up on laws a bit before making pharisaical and communal statements in public.