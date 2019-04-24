Coachella Woman Arrested for Dumping Bag Full of Puppies after Video Goes Viral

A woman was arrested in California after she was caught on camera callously tossing a bag full of puppies near a dumpster.The shocking animal-cruelty incident took place in Coachella on Thursday, the Riverside County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.Surveillance cameras installed at the store showed the woman getting out of a vehicle and then walking towards a dumpster. She tosses a bag next to it before speeding away. There were seven three-day old puppies inside the bag, reports Fox News. All are said to be terrier mixes."Shortly afterward, a passerby, named John, rummaged through the trash and noticed the bag and brought it into the Napa store. If not for the Good Samaritan's actions, the puppies may not have survived much longer," said Riverside County Animal Services in its Facebook post, sharing a video of the puppies and the woman.The incident has sparked outrage on social media, where many called for the woman - later identified as Deborah Sue Culwell - to be arrested on grounds of animal cruelty."This is so inhumane," wrote one person on Facebook. "Wicked and heartless," another added. "For the women who dumped them, charge her with counts of animal cruelty for each puppy," a third said.In an update posted this morning, Riverside County Animal Services said that Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, was arrested in connection with the incident.The puppies all survived the incident and are now being cared for by a rescue shelter in Orange County.According to a report in LA Times, the woman had 38 dogs at her home. The police found the animals in a filthy house in Coachella, though most of them were in somewhat healthy condition. The animals were sent to Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms where they have been taken care of. However, they are not yet up for adoption as they are confiscated animals.Authorities rae trying to determine which of the dogs is the mother of the puppy so that the family could be reunited.