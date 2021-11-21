South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has handed over a cheque of ₹16 crore to an employee whose 2-year-old daughter is suffering from a rare ailment called Spinal Muscular Atrophy and requires an imported injection called Zolgensma of that amount, an official said on Saturday. According to PTI, the cheque was handed over to Satish Kumar Ravi, who works as an overman. Ravi’s daughter, Shristi Rani, is suffering from SMA, a genetic disorder in which a person can’t control the movement of muscles due to loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem, and Zolgensma injection, which costs ₹16 crore and has to be imported from the United States of America, is required as part of the treatment, Dewangan said. The child was diagnosed with SMA in December last year, and she is on portable ventilator support at her home in Dipka currently after undergoing treatment stints at AIIMS Delhi and SECL-empanelled Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. Shristi was diagnosed with SMA at Christian Medical College in Vellore in December 2020. Before that, the parents were unable to avail better health facilities due to the pandemic. SECL is part of Coal India Limited.

The National Organisation for Rare Disorders says that Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a group of inherited disorders characterized by a loss of certain nerve cells in the spinal cord called motor neurons. The loss of motor neurons leads to progressive muscle weakness and muscle wasting (atrophy) in muscles closest to the trunk of the body (proximal muscles) such as the shoulders, hips and back. These muscles are necessary for crawling, walking, sitting up and head control. The more severe types of SMA can affect muscles involved in feeding, swallowing and breathing. There are four types of SMA. Zolgensma is a one-time gene therapy treatment that is known to help children with SMA lead healthier lives.

Parents of other children with SMA have gone for crowd funding to raise the cost of this drug. One of them is Diya from Bengaluru, who has opened a fundraiser on Impact Guru. Earlier this year, Ayaansh Gupta from Hyderabad and Mohammad from Kerala were saved after people came together to donate to the cause.

