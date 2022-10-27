Coal Miner Gets VIP Tickets From Coach Calipari After His Images From Basketball Match Went Viral

Kentucky’s basketball coach John Calipari took to his official Twitter handle and shared a heartwarming tale of a coal miner who came directly from his work to watch his team. He also shared an image of the same, along with his son. “My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” Calipari wrote in the caption. He further mentioned that he has been told that after the shift, the miner raced to be with his son and watch the team. “Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him and his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs,” he wrote in the caption.

The image really resonated with Coach John Calipari. Have a look:

My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home. From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!! pic.twitter.com/a5BJXUnK2v — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022

In the latest update, the man has been identified as Michael McGuire. He came straight to the game to be with his wife and 3-year-old son. Calipari, in a report by ktvz said, “My thought was that’s what this is about.” He further added, “He wanted to be there so bad that he was willing to leave without showering, without changing, just get in his car and go because he got out of the mine late. The point about that, is that he wanted to be there with his son.”

As per the coach, hotels and restaurants around Lexington have offered the McGuires a place to stay as well as a place to eat when they come up for their game of choice. For that game, McGuire said he would like to go to the game against Kansas.

The image has gone viral and managed to gather over 167K likes. “This is my Husband Micheal McGuire with our son Easton! Sorry I had to create a new twitter account. Lost access to my old account since I rarely use twitter. We can be reached by Instagram, Facebook or this Twitter account!” read the miner’s wife comment on Twitter. Another person wrote, “Provide me with the details and I will arrange car service for the evening. Men likes this are the backbone of America!”

