Cobbler's Viral Hack Showing How to Fix a Broken Zip in One Minute Will Save You

A cobbler has shared a useful life hack on TikTok showing how it takes only 60 seconds for him to fix the zip of a shoe that has stopped working. The simple and effortless tip can save you from the pain of installing a new zip in your bag, shoe or clothing. Within 60 seconds, the trick worked, magically fixing the broken zip. In the video, he explains the mechanism behind the operation of the zip and why it stops working.

In the video, the cobbler said that to fix a zip, one needs only a hammer and pliers. He explained that after a zip is in use for a long time, the plates on which the zip runner operates open a bit. Due to this, the teeth of the zip do not interlock and the zip stops closing. He demonstrated how to fix it by holding the zip with pliers and lightly tapping the hammer on it in order to bring the two sides closer.

Once the cobbler is done tapping the zip, he shows the viewers how it perfectly closes with the help of this little trick.

As reported by Mirror, the video was shared on TikTok by the handle Original Cobblers and has soon gone viral with over 290,000 views. The report says that many viewers were impressed after seeing this hack.

Reacting to the video, a person said that the trick works 100 percent and thanked the cobber for saving their winter coat.

Another commenter appreciated the cobbler for sharing this technique with everyone so that they could save not only their shoes but also their money.A TikTok user thanked the cobbler and said that the trick actually workedand there is no need for any specialised tools. Another user said, “Fantastic I'm going to be able to fix quite a few things now,” reported Mirror.

TikTok is the home for many useful tricks and hacks. Recently, a person shared a video of a man painting an entire wall in 30 seconds. Many people were amazed by the man’s technique as he finished the work within seconds.