Cobie Smulders of 'How I Met Your Mother' Sings Quarantine Version of 'Let’s go to Mall'

How I Met Your Mother actress Cobie Smulders has come up with a quarantine version of her song Let's Go to the Mall from the series. The new song titled Let's All Stay at Home urges people to stay indoors to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In the sitcom, Smulders played the character of Robin Scherbatsky. The flashbacks would show her as Canadian pop star Robin Sparkles and Let's Go to the Mall was one of the songs featured in the series.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old actress shared a video in which she can be seen singing the song. She thanked Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the lyrics of the new song and Brian Kim, the composer of the original song.

In the video, Smulders can be seen sitting at a piano and wearing a denim jacket similar to the one worn by Robin.

One line of the song read, “I have to go do Zoom school soon, at least until we’re all immune / But that's just fine, I’m gonna follow COVID guidelines.”

The actress mentioned how she likes meeting a boy at a food court, but she would follow the guidelines and wait.

The video of the song has gone viral on social media as it has crossed 15 lakh views and 41,000 shares on Facebook alone.

The post also got flooded with reactions with many appreciating Smulders for her effort.

A user commented, “I was kinda bummed I couldn’t go to the mall for my Birthday tomorrow, but I feel better now. Hahaha no seriously this is AWESOME! The song I didn’t know I needed.”

Another person wrote, “Absolutely amazing Cobie! You are so talented and just so inspiring and just amazing! I can't say it enough. Thank you so much for your great voice and a great song. I am your biggest fan.”

