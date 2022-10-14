Cobra and Mongoose Battle it Out in the Fight for Life. Guess Who Won?

A vicious fight between a cobra and a mongoose has gone viral. In the video posted on Facebook, the cobra appears to have entered the territory of the mongoose. The duo fights and dodges each other’s bites until the mongoose finally manages to capture the reptile in its mouth. The snake, in an attempt to save his life, rolls but his actions are ineffective. In the end, the mongoose appears to have triumphed in the face-off.

Watch the video below.

The video has stacked up over 2.8 million views with tons of reactions online. Social media users were left stunned and soon took to the comment section to reveal what they thought of the fight.

One of the users wrote, “Mongoose is one of the 4 mammals that are immune to venom. I wish I’m also immune to venom”. Another user wrote, “Mongoose was bought to the Caribbean to kill the rats and snakes in the cane field back in slavery. There are still many of them in Jamaica to this day mostly in the rural areas”. A third user wrote, “What a battle”. The fourth user wrote, “This is crazy and super scary, didn’t know the power of a mongoose”.

King cobras are extremely venomous and dangerous snakes. The poison in their one bite is capable of killing over 10 people. Some animals do, however, possess the agility, cunning, and strength needed to confront poisonous snakes. Mongooses are one of the many animals that can kill cobras and are well-known for being their predator. Typically, cobras and other snake species avoid conflict with their main foe, the mongoose.

In another snake video to have gone viral, the reptile was seen curling up inside a show. The video of the incident shows the giant cobra emerging out of it.

The person attempts to move the snake to the side, using a strict. This is when the cobra aggressively pops out of it.

