Coca-Cola to Take out Its First Paper Bottle in Europe This Summer, Aims to be Waste-neutral by 2030

The use of plastic has left a severely adverse impact on nature and environment. From water pollution to land pollution, plastic waste has played a role everywhere. Concerned, several countries have either banned the use of single-use plastic or reduced the usage by adopting suitable alternatives. Following the same notion, now the soft drink manufacturer giant Coca-Cola has started testing paper bottles as part of its mission to eliminate plastic waste by the year 2030 in Europe. Through a limited online trial, the company's first-ever paper bottle prototype made by a Danish company will be available this summer in Hungary.

The prototype will be made from an extra-strong paper shell which will still contain a thin plastic liner made up of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The main goal of the company is to create a 100 percent recyclable, plastic-free bottle which will be capable of storing carbonated drinks without any gas escape.

To combat plastic waste and reduce its carbon footprint, the company has already decided to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each bottle it sells globally by 2030.

The company had on February 11, shared a short video of one minute on its YouTube channel with the title 'Our Paper Bottle Prototype - A Step Forward' to disclose the prototype to the consumers. It also captioned the footage by writing that Coca-Cola ready to take its paper bottle prototype to the market in Europe and further informed that in just a few months, consumers will be able to enjoy the first-ever drink from the company from a paper bottle when their plant-based drink, AdeZ, will be tested in the market.

The company will offer 2,000 bottles of AdeZ via the country's e-grocery retailer Kifli.hu. Coca-Cola has worked with a Danish startup named The Paper Bottle Company (Paboco) to prepare the bottle, which is still a work-in-progress.

In 2020, a charity group named Break Free From Plastic had ranked Coca-Cola the world's number one plastic polluter followed by Pepsi and Nestle.