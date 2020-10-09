Cocaine-laden Aircraft Crashes into Mexico Following High Speed Police Chase, Two Dead

It's raining cocaine in Mexico, it seems.

A light aircraft carrying almost half a ton of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Mexican military helicopters intercepted the plane in Mexican airspace and pursued it for hundreds of miles until it ran out of fuel and crashed in Botija, Queretaro on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The plane was loaded with about 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of cocaine, the ministry added.

In recent months a number of business jets have crashed or been abandoned in Central America and southern Mexico in an apparent uptick in aerial smuggling.

Monday's crash came less than two weeks after a business jet reported stolen in Mexico crashed in a Guatemalan jungle near a hidden airstrip, leaving two men dead near an onboard stash of drugs and weapons. It had made a mysterious trip to Venezuela.

This is not the first time that cocaine has showed up in weird places.

In November last year, a group of Italian wild boars left drug dealers in shock after they ate through a stash of cocaine the latter had hidden in a forest in Tuscany.

The incident occurred in a forest in Valdichiana valley in the Tuscan countryside near Arezzo where wild hogs are aplenty. Apparently, a group of hogs found the sealed air and water-tight package and managed to rip through it, spilling cocaine worth over Rs 15 lakh on the forest floor.

The four dealers associated with the trafficking, who were furious upon finding out the hog-damage, were soon arrested by police. While the cocaine-loving hog may have helped the investigation along, police had been investigating the ring ever since May last year when an alleged drug dealer of Albanian descent murdered by an Italian.

Closer home, drugs worth Rs 5 crore were busted at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The drugs were seized from inside wedding invitation cards that were being smuggled to Australia.

(With inputs from Reuters)