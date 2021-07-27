Cockatoos in Australia Learn How to Open Bins by Watching Each Other: Study

Birds are fast learners and are considered to be one of the most intelligent creatures on the planet. Some studies show that cockatoos are as intelligent as 4-year-old human. This is evident after scientists in Australia observed cockatoos in Sydney learning how to open bin lids by watching others of their species do the same.

A few years ago, naturalist Richard Major saw Australia’s sulphur-crested cockatoos lifting bin lids to hunt for food. Major and his colleagues proceeded to investigate other cockatoos to determine whether they had also acquired this technique after seeing a few of them.

The researchers began by analyzing video footage of 160 birds spotted opening bin lids. Researchers began analyzing the camera material with a geographical spread and discovered that most birds learned how to open lids by observing others. These learning capabilities shocked the researchers as they spread like wildfire between these creatures.

Many recent studies demonstrate that cockatoos’ “object permanence" cognitive capacities match those of great apes and even four-year-old human toddlers.

According to Wionnews, Cockatoos open the lid by turning their necks and using their beaks. They swiftly move far enough towards the bin’s edge to allow the lid to slide backwards entirely and then feast on the innards after discovering a breach.

This development of cockatoos learning to lift a bin was not accidental and had “started in the southern suburbs and expanded outwards,” demonstrating that these birds have successfully copied their peers and learned a new ability.

Birds are thought to be adept in social learning. Scientists now have a dream topic to work on — the propagation of cultural trends in birds — thanks to this discovery.

Birds, unlike most other animals, experience the world around them in ways that are quite similar to humans, being visually and auditorily oriented, intelligent, and highly spatial. As a result, it seems to reason those birds will do admirably on these exams, indicating cognitive development parallels with human youngsters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here