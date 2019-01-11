GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bugged: Australian Family Finds Hundreds of Cockroaches Living Inside Old Landline Phone

This Australian family learnt the hard way that it is always better to clear out the junk every now and then.

News18.com

January 11, 2019
A video of the horror was posted on Facebook by the maintenance man who found the roaches . (Credit: YouTube)
Members of an Australian family recently received the shock of their lives upon discovering that their phone was bugged...by a family of live cockroaches.

Even though cell phones made wired landline phones near-obsolete, these yesteryear's celebrities can still sometimes be found, lounging about in some houses, reveling in an aura of nostalgia. Some people keep it for emergency purposes, some as an ode to a simpler past while some simply forget to throw it out.

However, this Australian family learnt the hard way that it is always better to clear out the junk every now and then.

When a maintenance worker visited the family's house in Sydney, he found the 'dirty' and useless landline just hanging on a derelict wall. He found it odd.

After poking around a little bit with the landline, he opened its body and hundreds of cockroaches spilled out of the disused phone, much like Tim Burton's worst nightmare.

A video of the bizarre incident was posted by online the maintenance man and has since been creeping netizens out at a viral pace.



Sweet dreams to you too!


