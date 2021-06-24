Coffee Aficionados Rejoice! 3-4 Cups of the Brew Daily May Reduce Risks of Liver Diseases, Says Study

Glad tiding for coffee lovers! The morning ritual of having a cup of coffee has proved to be beneficial for keeping liver-related diseases at bay. The recent finding in the research conducted by Dr Oliver Kennedy at the University of Southampton propounded that people who consume coffee daily have a 21 percent lower risk of developing the chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers. Coffee contains compounds such as kahweol and cafestol known to reduce inflammation the main cause of liver damage. Ground coffee is most beneficial as it contains higher levels of these compounds.

The research published in the journal BMC Public Health was based on the data received from the UK Biobank study. Around 494,585 people aged between 40 and 69 comprising almost half a million people in the UK provided information on their coffee consumption and access to their medical records.

The findings revealed that more than three-quarters of the total number of people were regular coffee drinkers, averaging two cups a day. For an average of 10 years, 3,600 people developed chronic liver disease, while 301 people died from it.

After taking into consideration factors such as body mass index, alcohol consumption, and smoking status, the study revealed those who drank any amount of coffee showed a 20 percent lower risk of developing chronic liver disease or fatty liver disease than those who did not consume the brew.

The research states that “coffee is widely accessible and the benefits we see may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment."

The study further states that the coffee drinkers also had a 49% lower risk of dying from chronic liver disease. Coffee also reduces the risk of the most common type of liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.

However, the study has limitations as it cannot prove that coffee itself reduces the risk of chronic liver disease.

