'Coffin Dance' is the Dance of 2020 and the Morbidly Perfect Summary Of It

2020 has been a wild year.

What starts as a 'This will be my year' vibe, soon catapulted into a global pandemic, staying at home and adjusting to what is the 'new normal.'

Work-from-home, masks, hand sanitizer, 20-second washing techniques have become part of our everyday routines now: As have the memes we can just recognize from music.

Coffin dance is this year's top dance, even though it's not a dance you can do in person: It's not the Fornite Floss.

The 'coffin dance' is an internet meme comprising of a video group of guys in Ghana, dressed in funeral outfits, carrying a casket and dancing. The meme took popularity after the music of 'Astronomia' by Vicetone & Tony Igy.

The six pallbearers carrying a coffin and dancing, know as Ghana coffin dance, has lately become a popular meme template. The dancing Ghana coffin dance dating back to 2015 recently went viral and was adapted to scores of memes. In Ghana, it is believed that dancing with the coffin at the funeral brings joy to the soul of the deceased.

Google, describes the dance as "In Ghana, funerals are celebratory affairs imbued with pomp and style, and no one brings it better than Nana Otafrija Pallbearing & Waiting Services – the dancing pallbearers in southern Ghana.

The dance became a viral sensation in 2015 after a woman shared a video of her mother-in-law’s funeral. It resurfaced in February 2020, when a social media post incorporated it into a #fail video, launching the meme — and bringing a smile, a laugh, and a poignant message about facing moments of pain and sadness with positivity and joy."

Watch a version of the coffin dance meme below.

Many people recreated the meme, making it into their own versions.

During the pandemic after they went viral once more, as the world grappled with the Covid-19 crisis, the Ghana coffin dancers have expressed their gratitude to the doctors at the forefront of the mammoth task of battling the pandemic situation.

“From NANA OTAFRIJA to all the Doctors & Medical Workers in the world,” read the caption of the video uploaded on Instagram by one of the band members.