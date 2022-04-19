Coimbatore Councillor Offers Free Ooty Trip to Those Who Follow Waste Segregation

Residents in a town panchayat in Coimbatore can now win a one-day trip to Ooty if they adopt waste segregation. An independent councillor of the Annur town panchayat in Coimbatore district has launched a door-to-door campaign to motivate people of his ward to take up waste segregation. In return, they can win a trip to Ooty upon completion of the task. There are a total of 15 wards in the Annur municipality of Coimbatore district. Meanwhile, there is no separate landfill as far as this municipality is concerned. Therefore, it has been very difficult for the sanitation workers to sort the garbage collected in the municipality on a daily basis and dispose of it.

With this in mind, Ranganathan, an independent Councillor of Ward 12 in Annur Municipality has launched a new initiative. He has been distributing pamphlets on solid waste management to the residents of his ward and raising awareness so that the residents of Ward 12 of Annur Municipality classify the biodegradable, non-biodegradable waste and hand it over to the sanitation workers, between April 14 and June 1. After selecting the first 50 people from the ward via a lottery, the councillor will arrange for a one-day trip to Ooty on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. Ranganathan announced that he would bear all the expenses of the trip.

The 49-year-old councillor said, “My aim is to encourage and make people adopt waste segregation at home itself. Since there is no landfills, this practice makes everyone’s work easy and lets one to not worry about landfills in the ward”. Moreover, he has been chosen as the councillor of the ward for the third time. “Residents who segregate the waste properly will be selected for the trip. I believe that the habit of waste segregation will be inculcated in the minds of people and I further have a plan to encourage them to compost and set up a terrace garden soon,” Ranganathan said.

Ward Councilor Ranganathan went door to door and asked the public to co-operate in his endeavour. According to locals, the councillor has made many such announcements during his tenure and fulfilled some of them before. This initiative on solid waste has been very well received by the public.

