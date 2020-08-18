Coimbatore Girl Draws Massive 6055 sqft Doodle in 13 Hours to Set New Guinness World Record

inA Coimbatore youth has attempted to set a Guinness World Record by attempting to create the biggest doodle drawn by a single artist at one go.

A graduation student pursuing BCom, R Monisha took to a 6055 sqft canvas on Sunday and doodled away fro 13 hours straight in order to set the record.

Monisha was struck by inspiration when she saw Scottish artist Johana Basford setting a world record for the biggest drawing ever created by a single artist in 2019. Basford had taken 12 hours to finish a doodle on a 5381 sqft paper.

To beat the record, Monisha took an even bigger sheet of paper. Starting at 7 am on Sunday, Monisha kept creating floral doodles on the page until 9 pm. As per rules, she was only allowed to take a ten-minute break every two hours, Times of India reported.

Though her attempt exceeded the time limit set by Basford in 2019, art teachers who supervised the event said that Monisha's drawing was far more detailed and intricate than Basford's. They hoped that Monisha's artwork would be considered for a new category altogether.

The event was filmed and sent to the Guinness World Records. The results are as yet awaited.