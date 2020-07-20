BUZZ

Coimbatore Man Makes Gold Masks Worth Rs 2.75 Lakh, Netizens Ask 'Who Will Buy These?'

(Image credit: Twitter/ ANI)

Following the trend of gold masks, another goldsmith in Coimbatore has been making masks with golden and silver threads to create awareness.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
As masks become the new normal amid a rising graph of coronavirus cases, customised and fashion masks are finding a new place in the market.

Following the trend of gold masks, another goldsmith in Coimbatore has been making masks with golden and silver threads to create awareness among people.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya said, "I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings. So far, I have received nine orders, most of which are from north India."

Using 0.06 millimeters thin gold and silver threads, Acharya said it takes seven days to complete one mask.

The masks, which are made of 18-carat gold cost Rs 2.75 lakhs and silver masks cost Rs 15,000.

However, this style of the mask didn't seem to settle well with netizens, leaving many of them baffled and question the effectiveness of the mask.

Few days back, a resident of Cuttack, reached out to a Zhaveri Bazaar jeweler in Mumbai and made himself a gold N-95 mask.

