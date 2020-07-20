Coimbatore Man Makes Gold Masks Worth Rs 2.75 Lakh, Netizens Ask 'Who Will Buy These?'

As masks become the new normal amid a rising graph of coronavirus cases, customised and fashion masks are finding a new place in the market.

Following the trend of gold masks, another goldsmith in Coimbatore has been making masks with golden and silver threads to create awareness among people.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya said, "I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings. So far, I have received nine orders, most of which are from north India."

Using 0.06 millimeters thin gold and silver threads, Acharya said it takes seven days to complete one mask.

ALSO READ: Pune Man Gets Gold Mask for Rs 2.89 Lakhs, Leaves Internet Wondering About His 'Common Sense'

The masks, which are made of 18-carat gold cost Rs 2.75 lakhs and silver masks cost Rs 15,000.

Tamil Nadu: Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, a goldsmith from Coimbatore has designed masks using gold & silver strings. He says,"the gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakhs& the silver mask costs Rs 15,000. Around 9 orders have been confirmed so far" pic.twitter.com/HJDIBrfDTd — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

However, this style of the mask didn't seem to settle well with netizens, leaving many of them baffled and question the effectiveness of the mask.

You know what ?? No one wears these masks..jewellary shops know that no one will buy ..They are simply making these designs For publicity , after few days they will dissolve all the gold and make another ornament !! Sab kuch gol maal hai bhai — Professor (@jaggu_infy) July 19, 2020

There are people starving on the streets.... pic.twitter.com/2yDNb6krTC — Twenty-Fifth Shashank (@iamnots8n) July 19, 2020

Agar Corona hua toh isi ko bechkar treatment kara sakte hai.. — Hemant Kothari (@HemantKothari3) July 19, 2020

Gold is commonly used.... But commonsense is rare... ईश्वर सद्बुद्धि दे। — Kuldeep (@Kul_deep0808) July 19, 2020

I seriously want to know who out there is purchasing these masks — XOXO (@SINGHUDIT07) July 19, 2020

Few days back, a resident of Cuttack, reached out to a Zhaveri Bazaar jeweler in Mumbai and made himself a gold N-95 mask.