Coins, Screws and Batteries Removed From 35-Year-Old Turkish Man's Stomach Via Surgery

Incidents of kids swallowing potentially hazardous objects are not very uncommon as children tend to put things that they see into their mouths. Be it ornaments or small nuts and bolts from their toys, there have been a lot of incidents wherein children have had to be rushed for medical care after they swallowed such objects. However, a man from Ipekyolu, Turkey, has proven that it’s just not the children doing such things.

According to a report by The Metro, after his younger brother from Ipekyolu complained of abdominal pain, Burhan Demir drove him to the hospital. However, after an endoscopy with ultrasound and X-ray images, medical professionals were shocked to find 233 things in the 35-year-old’s stomach. Old one-lira coins, batteries, magnets, nails, shards of glass, stones, and screws were among them.

Later, the patient, whose real name was not revealed and referred to as just Z had the things removed by surgeons. The surgeons said that the 35-year-old’s stomach had almost been turned into a toolbox

Dr Binici, one of the surgeons, stated: “We saw that one or two of the nails had pierced through the stomach wall during the surgery. We observed that the big intestine contained two metal fragments and two stones of various sizes. Batteries, magnets, nails, coins, fragments of glass, and screws were among the items we discovered. We thoroughly cleaned his stomach.”

The doctors also added that these kinds of cases were mostly seen among children and were very uncommon among adults. However, in the adult age group, such cases are seen in psychiatric patients, prisoners or abuse cases, they added. It has, however, not been revealed how and why these items found their way into Burhan’s brother’s stomach.

Burhan thanked the doctors for their timely support and medical attention.

