1-min read

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 2, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
Their music, their food and their cricketers - everything Indians love from Pakistan.
India and Pakistan may have been separated for 71 years now, but more often than not, we realize that they are not all that different from each other.

Whether it's food, the culture, or the desi attitude-- the neighboring countries are pretty similar.

In a Reddit thread, a user asked what are the things that Indians like that originate in Pakistan. Take a look.

Coke Studio. Anyone who is a fan of it will argue that the Pakistani version of Coke studio is better than Indian Coke studio.


Card
Card

The concept of Pakistani Coke studio is so famous that even AIB cracked a joke on it.



And if you think of Coke studio, you cannot think without the girl who sang 'Afreen Afreen.'

Card
Card

Card
And music in general.

Their comedy.

Card
Their food! Who doesn't enjoy kebabs?

Card
Card

Their cricket skills. There is a reason that every India-Pakistan match is considered as big a deal as a festival.

Card
Their memes.

And their language, which many will argue sounds better than Hindi. And their artistry - with precise attention to detail.

Card
And while these things are perhaps exclusive to Pakistan, a user sums it up best when he says how similar these things are to India.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

