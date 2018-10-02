English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
Their music, their food and their cricketers - everything Indians love from Pakistan.
Their music, their food and their cricketers - everything Indians love from Pakistan.
India and Pakistan may have been separated for 71 years now, but more often than not, we realize that they are not all that different from each other.
Whether it's food, the culture, or the desi attitude-- the neighboring countries are pretty similar.
In a Reddit thread, a user asked what are the things that Indians like that originate in Pakistan. Take a look.
Coke Studio. Anyone who is a fan of it will argue that the Pakistani version of Coke studio is better than Indian Coke studio.
The concept of Pakistani Coke studio is so famous that even AIB cracked a joke on it.
And if you think of Coke studio, you cannot think without the girl who sang 'Afreen Afreen.'
And music in general.
Their comedy. And their TV shows.
Their food! Who doesn't enjoy kebabs?
Their cricket skills. There is a reason that every India-Pakistan match is considered as big a deal as a festival.
Their memes. Card
And their language, which many will argue sounds better than Hindi. And their artistry - with precise attention to detail.
And while these things are perhaps exclusive to Pakistan, a user sums it up best when he says how similar these things are to India. Card
Card
Card
