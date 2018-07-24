Coke Studio Pakistan's New Show Will Have Transgender Singers and We Couldn't Be Happier
Way to go!
Image credit: Coke Studio / YouTube
The show that features live studio-recorded music performances by established and emerging artists recently dropped a promo with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s legendary nazm ‘Hum Dekhenge’ -- a rendition performed by a lineup of singers who will be taking the stage in the upcoming season.
While the promo gave the audience a glimpse of well-known singers such as Momina Mustehsan, Ali Azmat, Abida Parveen, Jawad Ahmed, Ahad Raza Mir, it is the inclusion of transgender artistes Naghma and Lucky that has caught everyone's attention.
Themed around -- “One Nation, One Spirit, One Sound,” the promo has been lauded for giving visibility to the transgender artists on a mainstream platform.
Happy people on the Internet even patted the show curators Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza for taking the much-needed step.
What really stood out, though, was Naghma and Lucky singing the line -- “Khalq-e-khuda jo main bhi hun aur tum bhi ho (God’s creatures, we both are.)"
Thrilled, people took their time out to celebrate the promo on Twitter. "Not only has Coke Studio introduced transgenders this season, they have carefully selected them to sing the khalq-e- khuda (Jo mai bhi hun aur tum bhi ho) line, sending a very clear message to a lot of us who treat them differently," wrote one user.
"Brands like Coke Studio recognizing the importance of inclusion and presenting a season that features two transgender women? Wholesome," wrote another.
And what a kick-ass way to announce Coke Studio 11, with Hum Dekhenge! Can't wait! What a line-up! https://t.co/tNqXgyL74j
— Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) July 22, 2018
Finally, some boss af trans women have made it to @cokestudio and oh my heart <3#cokestudio11 pic.twitter.com/x03o3Xc3jY — h (@HaadeaP) July 22, 2018
The track was sung by transgender gives a clear message to the society, what a step. Take a bow 🙌👏#CokeStudio11 pic.twitter.com/fFyE4zZN9N
— Maria Lakhpat (@iLakhpat) July 23, 2018
Not only has Coke studio introduced transgenders this season, they have carefully selected them to sing the khalq-e- khuda (Jo mai bhi hun aur tum bhi ho) line, sending a very clear message to a lot of us who treat them differently. pic.twitter.com/hOJkJNtEud — nma (@namaloomafraaad) July 22, 2018
Win win by coke studio.Amazing initiative by the coke studio to tell the sick heads that transgender are also part of our society & they have the equal right on everything the others have. This is my country, this is your country & it belongs to all of us. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/vXaIXx8Fe1
— M Hassaan Tahir (@hassaan_tahir19) July 23, 2018
It’s the FIRST EVER platform to feature a transgender song. The song has sung by Naghma and Lucky Naghma & Lucky who’s voices have a certain depth and emotion, thats conveyed so elegantly in way they’ve performed. #CokeStudio11 pic.twitter.com/0LwnEIacKQ — ریشم (@Indecisiveloner) July 22, 2018
Earlier this month, Angela Ponce, a transgender model, created history by winning the coveted title of Miss Spain 2018. She's all set to represent her country at Miss Universe 2018, which will be held in the Philippines.
La vida está llena de retos, de desafíos, comprender eso en mi vida ha hecho que hoy haya cumplido un sueño que siempre tuve, para ello lo único que necesite fue convertir cada obstáculo que se me presentaba como una oportunidad de crecimiento. Desde mi tenacidad, con constancia, disciplina, respeto, amor a mi misma cierro con La Corona del Miss Universo España una etapa donde camine de la mano de mi familia y amigos recibiendo siempre su apoyo y amor incondicional, sin ellos nada de esto sería posible. @daniela_fundacion por permitirme crecer y ser mejor persona a su lado. Y a mis preparadores @juliomatamoros_hair y @jorgematamorosmakeup por confiar en mi y regalarme su tiempo, sus conocimientos y su ilusión. Hoy comienza un nuevo ciclo para mí, comprometida conmigo misma, con mi misión de vida, con España, voy rumbo al @missuniverse, con la conciencia y el compromiso de llevar adelante un mensaje de inclusión, respeto, tolerancia, amor por uno mismo, amor por los demás. De la mano de @orgbemiss y @guillermoescobaroficial, llevando a adelante nuestro slogam: “SOMOS MÁS DE LO QUE VES”, les doy las Gracias por acompañarme en este maravilloso viaje, por creer en mí, por darme la oportunidad de poner un granito de arena por una sociedad que merece cambios, dejar una huella sembrada en cada ser humano que la vida me ponga en mi camino. Gracias por cada mensaje lleno de amor que me han enviado...
Last month, in a historic move, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that it no longer classifies transgender people, who identify as the opposite gender to the one they were born with, as mentally ill.
