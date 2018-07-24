GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

Coke Studio Pakistan's New Show Will Have Transgender Singers and We Couldn't Be Happier

Way to go!

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 24, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
Image credit: Coke Studio / YouTube
Coke Studio Pakistan's eleventh edition has just taken a step towards inclusivity of the marginalised community. It's quite a historic move.

The show that features live studio-recorded music performances by established and emerging artists recently dropped a promo with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s legendary nazm ‘Hum Dekhenge’ -- a rendition performed by a lineup of singers who will be taking the stage in the upcoming season.

While the promo gave the audience a glimpse of well-known singers such as Momina Mustehsan, Ali Azmat, Abida Parveen, Jawad Ahmed, Ahad Raza Mir, it is the inclusion of transgender artistes Naghma and Lucky that has caught everyone's attention.

Themed around -- “One Nation, One Spirit, One Sound,” the promo has been lauded for giving visibility to the transgender artists on a mainstream platform.

Happy people on the Internet even patted the show curators Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza for taking the much-needed step.

What really stood out, though, was Naghma and Lucky singing the line -- “Khalq-e-khuda jo main bhi hun aur tum bhi ho (God’s creatures, we both are.)"


 

Thrilled, people took their time out to celebrate the promo on Twitter. "Not only has Coke Studio introduced transgenders this season, they have carefully selected them to sing the khalq-e- khuda (Jo mai bhi hun aur tum bhi ho) line, sending a very clear message to a lot of us who treat them differently," wrote one user.

"Brands like Coke Studio recognizing the importance of inclusion and presenting a season that features two transgender women? Wholesome," wrote another.

















Earlier this month, Angela Ponce, a transgender model, created history by winning the coveted title of Miss Spain 2018. She's all set to represent her country at Miss Universe 2018, which will be held in the Philippines.




La vida está llena de retos, de desafíos, comprender eso en mi vida ha hecho que hoy haya cumplido un sueño que siempre tuve, para ello lo único que necesite fue convertir cada obstáculo que se me presentaba como una oportunidad de crecimiento. Desde mi tenacidad, con constancia, disciplina, respeto, amor a mi misma cierro con La Corona del Miss Universo España una etapa donde camine de la mano de mi familia y amigos recibiendo siempre su apoyo y amor incondicional, sin ellos nada de esto sería posible. @daniela_fundacion por permitirme crecer y ser mejor persona a su lado. Y a mis preparadores @juliomatamoros_hair y @jorgematamorosmakeup por confiar en mi y regalarme su tiempo, sus conocimientos y su ilusión. Hoy comienza un nuevo ciclo para mí, comprometida conmigo misma, con mi misión de vida, con España, voy rumbo al @missuniverse, con la conciencia y el compromiso de llevar adelante un mensaje de inclusión, respeto, tolerancia, amor por uno mismo, amor por los demás. De la mano de @orgbemiss y @guillermoescobaroficial, llevando a adelante nuestro slogam: “SOMOS MÁS DE LO QUE VES”, les doy las Gracias por acompañarme en este maravilloso viaje, por creer en mí, por darme la oportunidad de poner un granito de arena por una sociedad que merece cambios, dejar una huella sembrada en cada ser humano que la vida me ponga en mi camino. Gracias por cada mensaje lleno de amor que me han enviado...


A post shared by ANGELA PONCE (@angelaponceofficial) on




Last month, in a historic move, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that it no longer classifies transgender people, who identify as the opposite gender to the one they were born with, as mentally ill.

